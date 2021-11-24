TRIAL FOR YOO DONG-KYU POSTPONED

기사 본문 영역

[Anchor Lead]

The Seoul Central District Court announced that the trial of former Seongnam Development Corporation acting president Yoo Dong-kyu has been postponed due to the discovery of a COVID-19 case within the correctional facility. Yoo is accused of conspiring with Kim Man-bae, the largest shareholder of Hwacheondaeyu, to directing at least 182.7 billion won dividend and construction benefits toward Hwacheondaeyu and other private companies while causing extensive losses to SDC.
