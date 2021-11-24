TRIAL FOR YOO DONG-KYU POSTPONED News Today 입력 2021.11.24 (15:12) 수정 2021.11.24 (16:47)

[Anchor Lead]



The Seoul Central District Court announced that the trial of former Seongnam Development Corporation acting president Yoo Dong-kyu has been postponed due to the discovery of a COVID-19 case within the correctional facility. Yoo is accused of conspiring with Kim Man-bae, the largest shareholder of Hwacheondaeyu, to directing at least 182.7 billion won dividend and construction benefits toward Hwacheondaeyu and other private companies while causing extensive losses to SDC.

TRIAL FOR YOO DONG-KYU POSTPONED

입력 2021-11-24 15:12:19 수정 2021-11-24 16:47:29 News Today

