[Anchor Lead]
The Seoul Central District Court announced that the trial of former Seongnam Development Corporation acting president Yoo Dong-kyu has been postponed due to the discovery of a COVID-19 case within the correctional facility. Yoo is accused of conspiring with Kim Man-bae, the largest shareholder of Hwacheondaeyu, to directing at least 182.7 billion won dividend and construction benefits toward Hwacheondaeyu and other private companies while causing extensive losses to SDC.
- TRIAL FOR YOO DONG-KYU POSTPONED
- 입력 2021-11-24 15:12:19
- 수정2021-11-24 16:47:29
[Anchor Lead]
