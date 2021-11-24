DISPUTE CONTINUES OVER ELECTION COMMITTEE News Today 입력 2021.11.24 (15:12) 수정 2021.11.24 (16:47)

[Anchor Lead]



Meanwhile, the ain opposition People Power Party is still struggling to set up its election campaign committee. Whether the party’s former interim chief Kim Chong-in would head the committee as a sole chair is the key issue. A rift and discomfort between Kim and Yoon Seok-youl is becoming more evident and some say resolving the matter would put Yoon’s political skills to the test.



[Pkg]



Former PPP interim leader Kim Chong-in is known to have been enraged at the planned makeup of the election committee. He said he didn’t wish to talk about politics any more.



[Soundbite] Kim Chong-in(Former PPP interim chief) : "Just accept my words as is when I say I want to return to daily life. Please don’t interpret it in another way."



The latest remark is viewed as his will to steer clear of Yoon’s campaign committee. Yoon also seemed visibly upset. Calling Kim "that person", Yoon said he will wait for his response.



[Soundbite] Yoon Seok-youl(PPP presidential candidate) : "He said he will think about it so I’ll wait."



Yoon’s hardline attitude appears to be as stern as Kim’s. The conflict between the two was sparked by the appointment of Kim Byong-joon as the committee’s co-standing chair. Kim Chong-in appears to have viewed it as a move to hold him in check.



[Soundbite] Lee Jun-seok(PPP chair) : "Kim Chong-in may think his role in the committee would be restricted."



Attempts are being made to mediate the two sides. Chang Je-won who has not been in the friendliest terms with the former interim chief also declared to leave Yoon’s camp. There are calls for mending ties versus launching the committee without Kim Chong-in. It remains to be seen whether Yoon can exert political prowess and resolve the feud. On Wednesday, Yoon took part in a forum hosted by a media outlet and gave a speech on the country’s future and qualifications to become a leader.

