SAMSUNG TO BUILD FACILITY IN TEXAS

[Anchor Lead]



Samsung Electronics announced today that a new foundry, or a semiconductor manufacturing facility, will be built in Taylor, Texas. The Korean electronics manufacturer plans to start the construction in the first half of 2022 and begin operation in the second half of 2024. A total of 17 billion U.S. dollars will be invested in construction and facility, the largest investment made in the United States by Samsung Electronics. The new facility will feature the most advanced foundry process to produced advanced semiconductor solutions for such innovative technologies as 5G, high-capacity computing, and artificial intelligence.

