BTS NOMINATED FOR A GRAMMY

[Anchor Lead]



K-pop sensation BTS has been nominated for a Grammy, the most prestigious music award in the U.S., for the second year in a row. The group did not score a nomination for one of the award show’s key categories including Record of the Year but it’s still a considerable feat for K-pop.



[Pkg]



The US Recording Academy announced BTS’ nomination for best pop duo or group performance at the 64th Grammy Awards. It’s the second straight year the boys are nominated in this category. The competition this time includes Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga and British rock band Coldplay. Pop duo or group performance was newly created in 2012 and last year’s winners were Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande. This year, BTS announced the nominees for Best Alternative Album. Leader RM talked about how nervous they were watching the announcement last year in Korea saying he can relate to what everyone must be feeling right now. Earlier, BTS became the first Asian act to be named Artist of the Year at the American Music Awards and also grabbed honors at the Billboard Music Awards for the 5th consecutive year. This is why there were expectations the band could also be nominated for the four key Grammys including record of the year. Swedish pop group Abba which returned after 39 years as well as Lady Gaga and Justin Bieber are nominees for record of the year. The winners are chosen in a vote by members of the Recording Academy and will be announced at the 64th award ceremony set for January 31 in Los Angeles.

