CALIFORNIA CELEBRATES KIMCHI DAY News Today 입력 2021.11.24 (15:12)

[Anchor Lead]



November 22 is Kimchi Day in the US state of California. The day was celebrated for the first time this year since its official designation with various events held in Los Angeles. Non-Koreans making and tasting kimchi is no longer an unfamiliar sight.



[Pkg]



These men skillfully add kimchi seasoning to pickled cabbage. They have tasted kimchi before, but this is the first time they have actually tried to make the dish.



[Soundbite] Norma(Kimchi event participant)



The cabbage is local but the seasoning is from Korea for authenticity. To create the traditional taste, the Jeollanamdo style of kimchi making, which involves salted seafood, is incorporated.



[Soundbite] Laurent(Kimchi event participant)



On the first Kimchi Day in California, diplomats, politicians, online influencers and all who claim to be kimchi experts, have been invited to the Korean consulate general in LA to present their skills.



[Soundbite] (Kimchi event participant)



The task now is having Kimchi Day really serve its purpose in expanding K-food and K-culture around the world.



[Soundbite] Kang Ji-yeong(CEO of kimchi exporter) : "I hope for more resources on kimchi such as recipes and YouTube videos so the dish can be seen on dining tables around the world."



Kimchi exports to the U.S. from January to October jumped 25% on-year to 23 million dollars, breaking last year's record.

