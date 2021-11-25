GOV’T ORDERS TO SECURE MORE BEDS News Today 입력 2021.11.25 (15:12) 수정 2021.11.25 (16:49)

[Anchor Lead]



With the number of new daily Covid-19 cases and ICU patients surging rapidly, finding hospital beds is a priority. The government issued an executive order early this month to secure hospital beds in the greater Seoul area. This time a new executive order has been issued to secure 260 beds in non-capital regions. Authorities will also adjust regulations so that only those who need intensive care receive it.



[Pkg]



ICU bed occupancy rate has soared to 84 percent in the greater Seoul area and 71 percent nationwide. The government issued a new executive order to secure hospital beds in non-capital regions in a bid to prepare for transporting patients from the capital area. A total of 267 beds will be secured including 230 beds in 24 tertiary and state-run hospitals as well as 37 beds in four general hospitals in non-capital areas. Health workers say quite a few patients that finished Covid-19 treatment continue to stay in ICUs citing underlying conditions. One of the reasons is that patients have to pay for regular treatment out of their own pockets, whereas Covid-19 treatment is free of charge. The government will make sure only those who need intensive care are admitted to ICUs.



[Soundbite] Sohn Young-rae(Central Disasters Management HQs) : "We are operating a financial viability committee in cooperation with the Korean society of critical care medicine to improve evaluations and support inter-hospital patient transfers."



Patients who refuse to relocate to other wards even when they no longer need intensive care will have to pay their medical bills, while hospitals will have their compensation cut. Incentives will be provided to hospitals that relocate ICU patients with improved symptoms or release early those who have been cured. The goal is to raise the turnover rate of hospital beds. Antibody treatment will be expanded to treat patients with mild and medium symptoms.

