LEE’S EFFORTS TO OVERHAUL DP

[Anchor Lead]



Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung is stepping up efforts to overhaul his party by legislating bills and reshuffling the election committee.



[Pkg]



Lee Jae-myung has said repeatedly he feels remorse for things that could have been done better. Recently he apologized again by saying those who do not fulfill their responsibility deserve to be reprimanded.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(DP presidential candidate) : "The DP will be reborn into a completely brand-new better party."



The DP held a meeting to discuss key pending bills. Lee disclosed a large portion of the party's meeting and strongly urged his party to process bills on improving people's livelihoods. He called on the ruling party to use any means possible, including fast track legislative procedures, if the rival parties fail to reach a consensus.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(DP presidential candidate) : "We must pass pending bills as quickly as possible in a responsible way. If that's difficult, we should use fast-track procedures."



The DP is prioritizing passing bills related to SMEs' right of organize, the restitution of development profits, and expanded time off for civil servants and school teachers. Two hours after Lee's apology, some key members of the DP's leadership said they would resign en masse.



[Soundbite] Yun Kwan-seok(DP Secretary General) : "We decided to resign so our party can be reborn into a new one."



Not only the party's election committee, but the party itself will likely be reshuffled. Meanwhile on Thursday, Lee met with female reserve officers to hear their opinions on sexual violence in the army and other concerns.

