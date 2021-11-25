PPP HEAD ON YOON & KIM’S DISAGREEMENT News Today 입력 2021.11.25 (15:12) 수정 2021.11.25 (16:48)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



People Power Party head Lee Jun-seok says he respects the decision made by presidential candidate Yoon Seok-youl regarding the dispute with Kim Chong-in over the formation of the party’s election management body. He added that election is what the candidate himself takes limitless responsibility for. But the PPP chairman said he had never expected to prepare for the presidential election without Kim, the party’s former interim leader.

PPP HEAD ON YOON & KIM’S DISAGREEMENT

입력 2021-11-25 15:12:27 수정 2021-11-25 16:48:25 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



People Power Party head Lee Jun-seok says he respects the decision made by presidential candidate Yoon Seok-youl regarding the dispute with Kim Chong-in over the formation of the party’s election management body. He added that election is what the candidate himself takes limitless responsibility for. But the PPP chairman said he had never expected to prepare for the presidential election without Kim, the party’s former interim leader.