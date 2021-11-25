PPP HEAD ON YOON & KIM’S DISAGREEMENT

기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
People Power Party head Lee Jun-seok says he respects the decision made by presidential candidate Yoon Seok-youl regarding the dispute with Kim Chong-in over the formation of the party’s election management body. He added that election is what the candidate himself takes limitless responsibility for. But the PPP chairman said he had never expected to prepare for the presidential election without Kim, the party’s former interim leader.
