PPP HEAD ON YOON & KIM’S DISAGREEMENT
입력 2021.11.25 (15:12) 수정 2021.11.25 (16:48) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

People Power Party head Lee Jun-seok says he respects the decision made by presidential candidate Yoon Seok-youl regarding the dispute with Kim Chong-in over the formation of the party’s election management body. He added that election is what the candidate himself takes limitless responsibility for. But the PPP chairman said he had never expected to prepare for the presidential election without Kim, the party’s former interim leader.
  • PPP HEAD ON YOON & KIM’S DISAGREEMENT
    • 입력 2021-11-25 15:12:27
    • 수정2021-11-25 16:48:25
    News Today
오늘의 HOT클릭!