TOUGHENED VIRUS CURBS LIKELY

[Anchor Lead]



Korea has reported above 600 serious covid cases for five straight days. ICU beds are filling up quickly to near maximum capacity. Amid the rise incritical cases, the government is expected to announce upgraded virus curbing measures on Monday.



[Pkg]



About 84% of 629 seriously ill COVID-19 patients are in their 60s or older. The 60-or older population accounts for 95% of the COVID-19 deaths. Critical cases are rising among senior citizens who haven’t been vaccinated or whose vaccine effects have diminished by now because they were vaccinated early. The spiking number of critical cases has tested the limit of hospital bed availability. The occupancy rate of intensive care unit beds has exceeded 75% nationwide and 85% in the capital region. The situation is urgent enough to prompt the government to activate its emergency plans. There are no ICU beds available in the Gyeongsangbuk-do region and only one bed in Sejong. Given the circumstances, more than 1,000 people confirmed to have COVID-19 have been waiting to be admitted to hospitals in the capital region alone. One-hundred-thirty patients have been waiting for four days or longer.



[Soundbite] Prof. Choi Won-suk(Korea University Ansan Hospital) : "There’s a limit to securing enough hospital beds. If we don’t have enough beds to treat critically ill patients, we might have to stop our gradual return to normal lives. Now may be the time."



The government opens a special meeting today to finalize a set of tougher measures before announcing them. Instead of implementing an emergency plan that halts the nation’s attempt to return to normal, authorities are reportedly looking into extending the scope of the so-called “vaccine pass” system. A six-month limitation will be placed on the vaccine pass system to encourage people to get booster shots and at-home treatment will be expanded to ease hospital bed shortage.

