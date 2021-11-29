기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

OMICRON’S IMPACT ON FINANCIAL MARKETS
입력 2021.11.29 (15:15) 수정 2021.11.29 (16:46) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

First Vice Finance Minister Lee Eog-won convened a macroeconomic meeting Monday and reviewed the new covid-19 variant Omicron’s repercussions on the financial markets at home and abroad. He said the variant has increased market fluctuations both domestically and globally. Lee cited drops in stock prices, interest rates and oil prices as well as the rise in the won-dollar exchange rate. He explained the Korean financial market appears to be partly affected by growing moves to dodge risks and discouraged investor sentiment overseas.
  • OMICRON’S IMPACT ON FINANCIAL MARKETS
    • 입력 2021-11-29 15:15:46
    • 수정2021-11-29 16:46:10
    News Today
[Anchor Lead]

First Vice Finance Minister Lee Eog-won convened a macroeconomic meeting Monday and reviewed the new covid-19 variant Omicron’s repercussions on the financial markets at home and abroad. He said the variant has increased market fluctuations both domestically and globally. Lee cited drops in stock prices, interest rates and oil prices as well as the rise in the won-dollar exchange rate. He explained the Korean financial market appears to be partly affected by growing moves to dodge risks and discouraged investor sentiment overseas.
kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
오늘의 HOT클릭!