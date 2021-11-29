PRESIDENTIAL RACE HEATING UP News Today 입력 2021.11.29 (15:15) 수정 2021.11.29 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



The 20th presidential election is just 100 days away. There are four candidates from the ruling and opposition blocs. They are Lee Jae-myung, Yoon Seok-youl, Ahn Cheol-soo and Shim Sang-jung. But it looks to be a tight race as no particular candidate is winning an overwhelming advantage over their rivals.



[Pkg]



The ruling Democratic Party’s presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung is pushing to overhaul the party’s election management body with the goal of forming a united, single team. He chose to take the initiative away from the party, stressing introspection and reform.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(DP presidential candidate(Nov. 20)) : "I am no longer Lee Jae-myung of the Democratic Party. I will make it the Democratic Party of Lee Jae-myung. I will only serve the people and take sides with the people."



The main opposition People Power Party’s candidate Yoon Seok-youl has launched an election committee without former interim party leader Kim Chong-in, after a discord of some 20 days. He is working to bring together forces opposing President Moon Jae-in, calling for national unity and a change of administration.



[Soundbite] Yoon Seok-youl(PPP presidential candidate(Nov. 5)) : "The Moon Jae-in administration has split the nation ideologically. Will the ruling party be able to revive the economy while maintaining a cartel to promote their own interest?"



With their election bodies in operation, both parties are making all-out efforts to prepare for the election. But voters’ choices are still unclear. A recent survey commissioned by KBS shows the candidates are recording an unusually high rate of disapproval. While 23 percent of voters remain undecided, all eyes are on what choices younger people in their 20s and 30s will make. Both Lee Jae-myung and Yoon Seok-youl are facing risks regarding their lawfulness. Lee is suspected of being involved in the Daejang-dong land development scandal, while Yoon is accused of instigating the main opposition bloc to sue pro-ruling party figures last year. Even if special prosecutors’ teams are launched, it seems disputes between the main camps will repeat over and over again, as the independent investigations are unlikely to draw a conclusion before the presidential election in March. In addition, there are more factors that will increase uncertainties in the race, like discussions on merging with minor opposition candidates Ahn Cheol-soo and Sim Sang-jung as well as maverick candidates joining hands with each other.

