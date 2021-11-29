NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2021.11.29 (15:15) 수정 2021.11.29 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



With the presidential election approaching, the government will set up a hotline to receive reports about public officials’ violations of political neutrality. The decision was made in a meeting of Cabinet ministers, chaired by Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum on Sunday. During the meeting, ministers discussed measures to ensure government officials remain politically neutral in the election season. They also discussed ways to respond to politicians’ requests for more information on government policies. The government has already sent related materials to the presidential candidates of the four parties.

The family of Roh Tae-woo has decided to bury the late former president in a private cemetary in Paju, Gyeonggi-do Province. Roh's son Jae-heon wrote on his social media that the decision was made after a month-long contemplation, following his father’s death in late October. He added his family sought a way to respect Roh's wish for the nation’s peaceful unification, while avoiding burden on society. The bereaved family initially hoped to bury the late president in an area of state-owned land in Paju. But the Korea Forest Service rejected the request, saying that land could not be sold.

입력 2021-11-29

