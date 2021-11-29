NEW MILITARY TECH ON DISPLAY News Today 입력 2021.11.29 (15:15) 수정 2021.11.29 (16:46)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The Korean military is actively introducing drones in its combat system to reduce casualties and enhance fighting capabilities. The military held a public event that demonstrated its latest equipment and how they will used.



[Pkg]



Military drones are lined up in the air. Soldiers are deployed once the rifle drones take control of the field. They are followed by transport drones that drop supplies and disease control drones that remove toxic substances. This is the drone-bot unit in action. It was established back in 2018.



[Soundbite] "The game starts now!"



Drone soccer, popular among drone enthusiasts, has been modified to suit combat situations. Sending a drone through the opposing team’s goal earns a point. This game tests how accurately drone operators can control their drones in battle. Civilians got a chance to see sixteen military drones rarely shown to the public.



[Soundbite] Bang Ji-su(College Student) : "I saw recon drones and large drones. It was amazing to see them because they were quite different from the ones I’ve known."



They also saw wheeled armored vehicle, a key element in the smart combat system.



[Soundbite] Kim Jae-il(ROK Army DroneBot Competition Organizer) : "The drone industry is receiving a lot of support as part of the 4th Industrial Revolution. The ROK Army is also interested in drone-related equipment and trying to deploy them to the field."



The South Korean Army plans to establish such drone bot-based combat systems in all units by 2030.

NEW MILITARY TECH ON DISPLAY

입력 2021-11-29 15:15:47 수정 2021-11-29 16:46:11 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The Korean military is actively introducing drones in its combat system to reduce casualties and enhance fighting capabilities. The military held a public event that demonstrated its latest equipment and how they will used.



[Pkg]



Military drones are lined up in the air. Soldiers are deployed once the rifle drones take control of the field. They are followed by transport drones that drop supplies and disease control drones that remove toxic substances. This is the drone-bot unit in action. It was established back in 2018.



[Soundbite] "The game starts now!"



Drone soccer, popular among drone enthusiasts, has been modified to suit combat situations. Sending a drone through the opposing team’s goal earns a point. This game tests how accurately drone operators can control their drones in battle. Civilians got a chance to see sixteen military drones rarely shown to the public.



[Soundbite] Bang Ji-su(College Student) : "I saw recon drones and large drones. It was amazing to see them because they were quite different from the ones I’ve known."



They also saw wheeled armored vehicle, a key element in the smart combat system.



[Soundbite] Kim Jae-il(ROK Army DroneBot Competition Organizer) : "The drone industry is receiving a lot of support as part of the 4th Industrial Revolution. The ROK Army is also interested in drone-related equipment and trying to deploy them to the field."



The South Korean Army plans to establish such drone bot-based combat systems in all units by 2030.