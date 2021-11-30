2ND ‘LIVING WITH COVID-19’ STAGE ON HOLD News Today 입력 2021.11.30 (15:08) 수정 2021.11.30 (16:47)

[Anchor Lead]



The government has decided not to move on to the next stage of the "living with covid" scheme. This comes as daily infections and critically ill patients have surged over the past four weeks since the nation began a gradual return to normal life.



[Pkg]



Certificates of complete vaccination or negative COVID-19 testing results are required when using public facilities, such as bathhouses, singing rooms or gyms. Until now, the only verification had been whether or not two weeks had passed since vaccination. However, an expiration period will be set on this so-called quarantine pass. The passes expire six months after the second dose of the original shots. But people can have their expiration periods extended if they receive booster shots. Therefore, all adults aged between 18 and 49 will be able to receive booster shots within five months of their completed original vaccinations. Elderly people who are at greater risk of developing serious complications can use senior welfare facilities only after receiving boosters.



[Soundbite] Moon Jae-in(President) : "We need to change the way we think about booster shots. The third shots are not additional but essential. Vaccinations are complete when we have received boosters."



The government will also work to encourage 1.47 million adolescents to receive shots. Starting in mid-December when final exams are over, medical workers will be dispatched to schools to administer vaccines to unvaccinated students.



[Soundbite] Yoo Eun-hae(Education Minister) : "In addition to the original system of booking and receiving shots at clinics, we will introduce more various measures to vaccinate students, such as commissioning more medical facilities or dispatching medical workers to schools."



The government will also review vaccinating children aged between five and eleven, which is already underway in other countries. It will also continue to ban people from having in—person visits with patients of nursing hospitals and care homes, which are vulnerable to infections. Unvaccinated staffers at such facilities will be excluded from duties requiring direct contact with patients.

