기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

COVAX ASSIGNS MORE VACCINES TO N. KOREA
입력 2021.11.30 (15:08) 수정 2021.11.30 (16:47) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

Voice of America reports the COVAX global vaccine distribution program has decided to assign an additional 4.73 million doses of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine for North Korea. Combined with the previously allotted two million doses, the total amount is enough to inoculate 13.2% of the North's population. However Pyongyang has yet to receive the vaccines. The regime also rejected some 3 million doses of China's Sinovac vaccine assigned by COVAX, saying they can be given to other countries instead.
  • COVAX ASSIGNS MORE VACCINES TO N. KOREA
    • 입력 2021-11-30 15:08:16
    • 수정2021-11-30 16:47:19
    News Today
[Anchor Lead]

Voice of America reports the COVAX global vaccine distribution program has decided to assign an additional 4.73 million doses of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine for North Korea. Combined with the previously allotted two million doses, the total amount is enough to inoculate 13.2% of the North's population. However Pyongyang has yet to receive the vaccines. The regime also rejected some 3 million doses of China's Sinovac vaccine assigned by COVAX, saying they can be given to other countries instead.
kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
오늘의 HOT클릭!