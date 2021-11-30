기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
Voice of America reports the COVAX global vaccine distribution program has decided to assign an additional 4.73 million doses of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine for North Korea. Combined with the previously allotted two million doses, the total amount is enough to inoculate 13.2% of the North's population. However Pyongyang has yet to receive the vaccines. The regime also rejected some 3 million doses of China's Sinovac vaccine assigned by COVAX, saying they can be given to other countries instead.
- COVAX ASSIGNS MORE VACCINES TO N. KOREA
