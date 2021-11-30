기사 본문 영역

NEWS BRIEF
입력 2021.11.30 (15:08) 수정 2021.11.30 (16:47) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

Data from Statistics Korea shows the index of Korea's overall industrial production came to 110.8 in October, down 1.9% from the previous month. It's also the largest drop in 18 months. By sector, mining and manufacturing fell 3 percent, while services dropped 0.3 percent. Automobiles posted a sharp 5.1% decrease affected by a global chip shortage.
The Federation of Korean Industries predicts that exports this year will hit an all time high of 700 billion dollars by 2024. It says exports from January to October rose 26% on-year. The annual volume is expected to reach a new high of some 645 billion dollars. The FKI attributed the performance to bold investments made by local firms in new growth areas of secondary batteries, bio-medicine and health.
