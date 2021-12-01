S. KOREA REPORTS RECORD 5,123 COVID CASES News Today 입력 2021.12.01 (15:22) 수정 2021.12.01 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



The country reported 5,123 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. There were 5,075 local cases and 48 imported ones. This is the first time the number of new cases went over 5,000 since the start of the pandemic. It also beats the record high set a week ago when new cases first surpassed 4,000 on November 24th. Meanwhile, 34 deaths were also reported Wednesday, bringing the country's total death toll to 3,658.

S. KOREA REPORTS RECORD 5,123 COVID CASES

입력 2021-12-01 15:22:26 수정 2021-12-01 16:46:05 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



