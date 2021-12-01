S. KOREA’S FIRST SUSPECTED OMICRON CASES News Today 입력 2021.12.01 (15:22) 수정 2021.12.01 (16:46)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Meanwhile, local health authorities have started investigating Korea's first suspected cases of the omicron variant. Those suspected four cases include a couple that traveled to Nigeria recently. Although Nigeria hasn't reported cases of the new variant yet, Korean health officials are taking precautions as the omicron variant is spreading fast across the globe.



[Pkg]



A couple tested positive for COVID-19 after they returned to Korea from a visit to Nigeria in mid-November. The couple living in Incheon were vaccinated, but still tested positive on November 25th. Beside the couple, a family member and a friend who gave them a ride home from the airport were also infected. Health authorities are conducting a genetic test to see if they were infected with the omicron variant. Test results will be released later today. Authorities are also tracking the passengers who were on the same flight as the couple. Two COVID-19 patients found in Ulsan also arrived from the Netherlands and Germany, two countries with reported cases of the omicron variant, prompting the health authorities to verify the variant type. The omicron variant has at least 30 mutations with potentially enhanced spread and vaccine evasion capacity.



[Soundbite] Son Young-rae(Central Disasters Management HQs) : "If new vaccines are developed because the Omicron variant is infectious enough to require vaccines, we plan to discuss how the new vaccines can be supplied to S. Korea."



Pfizer and Moderna have started developing vaccines against the Omicron variant with a roll-out date slated for early next year. The vaccine makers claim that new vaccines can be developed faster since mRNA vaccines use the DNA synthesis method unlike existing vaccines that require months of virus cultivation. As of now, the best way to deal with the Omicron variant is to boost immunity by getting booster shots.



[Soundbite] Prof. Jung Ki-suck(Hallym Univ. Sacred Heart Hospital) : "If the antibody level in human body is boosted to the maximum level, infection or worsening of condition can be prevented even if the antibody effect is diminished a little."



President Moon Jae-in instructed an immediate implementation of toughened entry procedures to stop the Omicron variant from entering the country.

S. KOREA’S FIRST SUSPECTED OMICRON CASES

입력 2021-12-01 15:22:26 수정 2021-12-01 16:46:05 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Meanwhile, local health authorities have started investigating Korea's first suspected cases of the omicron variant. Those suspected four cases include a couple that traveled to Nigeria recently. Although Nigeria hasn't reported cases of the new variant yet, Korean health officials are taking precautions as the omicron variant is spreading fast across the globe.



[Pkg]



A couple tested positive for COVID-19 after they returned to Korea from a visit to Nigeria in mid-November. The couple living in Incheon were vaccinated, but still tested positive on November 25th. Beside the couple, a family member and a friend who gave them a ride home from the airport were also infected. Health authorities are conducting a genetic test to see if they were infected with the omicron variant. Test results will be released later today. Authorities are also tracking the passengers who were on the same flight as the couple. Two COVID-19 patients found in Ulsan also arrived from the Netherlands and Germany, two countries with reported cases of the omicron variant, prompting the health authorities to verify the variant type. The omicron variant has at least 30 mutations with potentially enhanced spread and vaccine evasion capacity.



[Soundbite] Son Young-rae(Central Disasters Management HQs) : "If new vaccines are developed because the Omicron variant is infectious enough to require vaccines, we plan to discuss how the new vaccines can be supplied to S. Korea."



Pfizer and Moderna have started developing vaccines against the Omicron variant with a roll-out date slated for early next year. The vaccine makers claim that new vaccines can be developed faster since mRNA vaccines use the DNA synthesis method unlike existing vaccines that require months of virus cultivation. As of now, the best way to deal with the Omicron variant is to boost immunity by getting booster shots.



[Soundbite] Prof. Jung Ki-suck(Hallym Univ. Sacred Heart Hospital) : "If the antibody level in human body is boosted to the maximum level, infection or worsening of condition can be prevented even if the antibody effect is diminished a little."



President Moon Jae-in instructed an immediate implementation of toughened entry procedures to stop the Omicron variant from entering the country.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 뉴스홈페이지 : https://goo.gl/4bWbkG

