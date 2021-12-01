DP ELECTION COMMITTEE CHAIR SELECTED News Today 입력 2021.12.01 (15:22) 수정 2021.12.01 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



Turning to the latest on the presidential election, which is just 98 days away. The ruling Democratic Party's candidate Lee Jae-myung has named a female military and space expert in her 30s as standing chair of his election committee.



[Pkg]



The first leadership appointment in the DP campaign committee Is a working mother born in 1982, a military academy graduate and a professor in space aviation. Cho Dong-youn has been named the election committee’s co-standing chair. Along with the party chair, she will be leading Lee Jae-myung’s campaign.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(DP Presidential Candidate) : "Just as you pursue ‘New Space’, we hope you can become the ‘New Face’ for our party’s election committee."



Cho said up until two days ago, she had no idea she would be in this position but she decided to join believing a leader who works and serves is necessary in politics.



[Soundbite] Cho Dong-youn(Co-standing chair, DP election committee) : "I believe a working party and a working leader is needed to lay out predictable, consistent policies."



Earlier the DP named an 18 year old high school student as co-chair of its election camp in Gwangju. Clearly, the ruling party is putting forward younger members in their 20s and 30s on the frontline. The candidate himself is also focused on wooing young adults. Lee met with youth entrepreneurs and talked about the Squid Game series and facilitating investment in venture firms.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(DP Presidential Candidate) : "If one investment out of 100 earns trillions of won in profit with a seed money of KRW 20 bn, then isn’t it okay for other investments to incur some loss?"



The DP on Wednesday announced more young figures to help in women’s issues and science and technology. They will be placed on the forefront of the election committee to uncover policy tasks related to young people.

