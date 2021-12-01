PPP TENSIONS RESURFACE News Today 입력 2021.12.01 (15:22) 수정 2021.12.01 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



Meanwhile, tensions are resurfacing in the main opposition People Power Party. The party's chief Lee Jun-seok has cancelled all of his official events, apparently due to disagreements with the party's presidential candidate Yoon Seok-youl over the PPP's election committee.



[Pkg]



‘This is where it stops’ That's what PPP chief Lee Jun-seok wrote on his social media account before cancelling all his official events. He did not explain why.



His move is believed to represent the ongoing row between him and the party's presidential nominee. Lee was not notified of Yoon Seok-youl's visit to the Chungcheong region and heard about it later in the news. Recently, Yoon scouted Professor Lee Soo-jung to join the party's election committee despite Lee Jun seok's opposition.



[Soundbite] Kim Gi-hyun(PPP Floor Leader) : "We accept the criticism that our party has had little success in transforming and reaching out to the public."



Yoon did not comment on the matter during his visit to Cheongju where he met with young entrepreneurs and visited SMEs.



[Soundbite] Yoon Seok-youl(PPP Presidential Candidate) : "I spoke with the secretary general by phone. I told him to find out the reason and meet with the party chairman in person."



The atmosphere in the PPP was chaotic all day. Yoon's side accused the party chief of trying to tighten his grip and said such turf wars are inappropriate. Some influential party members are urging everyone involved to come to their senses, as holding the presidential election without a leader would be difficult. Lee will likely stay out of the public eye for the time being. Sources say he arrived in Busan on Tuesday afternoon.



[Soundbite] Lee Jun-seok(People Power Party Chair) : "(Why did you cancel everything and come to Busan?) I can't answer that now."



With Yoon Seok-youl's election committee facing yet another crisis, he is continuing his trip to the Chungcheong region and visite the Independence Hall in Cheonan as planned.

