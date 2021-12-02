RECORD-BREAKING VIRUS SURGE News Today 입력 2021.12.02 (15:21) 수정 2021.12.02 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



The nation’s COVID-19 infections and critically ill patients have hit a record high for the second straight day. Korea reported 5,266 new cases today, up 143 from yesterday. The number of seriously ill patients increased to 733, reaching a new record high for two straight days. About 83 percent of the critically ill are aged 60 or older. 47 more deaths have also been reported, bringing the accumulated death toll to 3,705.

입력 2021-12-02 15:21:28 수정 2021-12-02 16:46:05 News Today

