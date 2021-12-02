기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
자동재생
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
The nation’s COVID-19 infections and critically ill patients have hit a record high for the second straight day. Korea reported 5,266 new cases today, up 143 from yesterday. The number of seriously ill patients increased to 733, reaching a new record high for two straight days. About 83 percent of the critically ill are aged 60 or older. 47 more deaths have also been reported, bringing the accumulated death toll to 3,705.
The nation’s COVID-19 infections and critically ill patients have hit a record high for the second straight day. Korea reported 5,266 new cases today, up 143 from yesterday. The number of seriously ill patients increased to 733, reaching a new record high for two straight days. About 83 percent of the critically ill are aged 60 or older. 47 more deaths have also been reported, bringing the accumulated death toll to 3,705.
- RECORD-BREAKING VIRUS SURGE
-
- 입력 2021-12-02 15:21:28
- 수정2021-12-02 16:46:05
[Anchor Lead]
The nation’s COVID-19 infections and critically ill patients have hit a record high for the second straight day. Korea reported 5,266 new cases today, up 143 from yesterday. The number of seriously ill patients increased to 733, reaching a new record high for two straight days. About 83 percent of the critically ill are aged 60 or older. 47 more deaths have also been reported, bringing the accumulated death toll to 3,705.
The nation’s COVID-19 infections and critically ill patients have hit a record high for the second straight day. Korea reported 5,266 new cases today, up 143 from yesterday. The number of seriously ill patients increased to 733, reaching a new record high for two straight days. About 83 percent of the critically ill are aged 60 or older. 47 more deaths have also been reported, bringing the accumulated death toll to 3,705.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 뉴스홈페이지 : https://goo.gl/4bWbkG
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-
-
KBSKBS의 기사 모음
-