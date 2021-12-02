NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2021.12.02 (15:21) 수정 2021.12.02 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



The court is deliberating whether to issue an arrest warrant for Sohn Joon-seong, a prosecutor considered a key figure in allegations surrounding Yoon Seok-youl. The DP accuses the PPP presidential candidate of instigating the opposition party to sue pro-ruling party figures before last year’s parliamentary elections when serving as prosecutor general. Sohn is accused of instructing prosecutors to draw up complaints against pro-ruling party figures last April while working at the Supreme Public Prosecutors’ Office.

North Korean state media reports that leader Kim Jong-un chaired a meeting of the ruling Workers’ Party’s politburo yesterday and decided to convene a plenary session of the party’s Central Committee late this month. The plenary meeting is expected to highlight Kim's achievements during the past decade and decide on policy directions for next year. In yesterday's meeting, Kim reportedly said 2021 was a victorious year with the economy under stable management, adding that 2022 is also a crucial year in battling the nation’s struggle.

