STRICTER COVID-19 CURBS ANNOUNCED News Today 입력 2021.12.03 (15:30) 수정 2021.12.03 (16:46)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The government is again tightening quarantine measures as daily COVID-19 cases surpass the 5,000 mark and a new threat, the omicron variant, has emerged. Starting next week for a 4 week period, private gatherings will be limited to six people in the capital region and eight in the rest of the country. The vaccine pass requirement will also be expanded to restaurants and cafes.



[Pkg]



In a virus response meeting Friday, Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum laid out a new set of stepped-up measures. Starting Monday, personal gatherings will be capped at a maximum six people in the capital area, and eight in other parts of the country for a duration of 4 weeks. Currently, the cap is 10 people in the metro area and 12 in other regions. Also, the entry pass system will be sharply expanded to apply to most multi-use facilities including restaurants and cafes. A one-week grace period will be allowed before enforcing the expanded pass system to help with preparations. The entry requirement will also be introduced at most facilities used by teenagers come February. The prime minister also asked senior citizens to get booster shots and teens, their primary shots, saying they are the key to containing the outbreak. He also urged elderly people who haven’t yet received a third jab to refrain from outdoor activities. Kim also asked the public to postpone year-end gatherings and businesses to expand remote working at least through the end of the year to reduce the risk of infections. The month of December will be designated as a special antivirus inspection period starting Friday, with the prime minister’s office also setting up a task force to oversee the situation. More detailed measures will be announced in a briefing following a meeting of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters in the afternoon.

STRICTER COVID-19 CURBS ANNOUNCED

입력 2021-12-03 15:30:03 수정 2021-12-03 16:46:42 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The government is again tightening quarantine measures as daily COVID-19 cases surpass the 5,000 mark and a new threat, the omicron variant, has emerged. Starting next week for a 4 week period, private gatherings will be limited to six people in the capital region and eight in the rest of the country. The vaccine pass requirement will also be expanded to restaurants and cafes.



[Pkg]



In a virus response meeting Friday, Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum laid out a new set of stepped-up measures. Starting Monday, personal gatherings will be capped at a maximum six people in the capital area, and eight in other parts of the country for a duration of 4 weeks. Currently, the cap is 10 people in the metro area and 12 in other regions. Also, the entry pass system will be sharply expanded to apply to most multi-use facilities including restaurants and cafes. A one-week grace period will be allowed before enforcing the expanded pass system to help with preparations. The entry requirement will also be introduced at most facilities used by teenagers come February. The prime minister also asked senior citizens to get booster shots and teens, their primary shots, saying they are the key to containing the outbreak. He also urged elderly people who haven’t yet received a third jab to refrain from outdoor activities. Kim also asked the public to postpone year-end gatherings and businesses to expand remote working at least through the end of the year to reduce the risk of infections. The month of December will be designated as a special antivirus inspection period starting Friday, with the prime minister’s office also setting up a task force to oversee the situation. More detailed measures will be announced in a briefing following a meeting of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters in the afternoon.