CHINA SUPPORTS END-OF-WAR DECLARATION News Today 입력 2021.12.03 (15:30) 수정 2021.12.03 (16:46)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



China says it supports the idea of putting an official end to the Korean War. Beijing also vowed to work toward mutually beneficial economic cooperation with South Korea, such as urea exports.



[Pkg]



Topping the agenda of the meeting between South Korea's national security adviser Suh Hoon and Yang Jiechi, a member of the Politburo of the Chinese Communist Party, was discussions on the official end to the Korean War. Seoul quoted the Chinese diplomat as saying that he supports the idea and that the official end to the Korean War would help promote peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula. The two sides agreed on the importance of resuming dialogue with Pyongyang and the stable management of the geopolitical situation on the peninsula. Beijing has reiterated thus far it wants to be involved in declaring the official end to the Korean War. Suh requested that China export urea and other items without disruptions. Yang pledged to work toward mutually beneficial economic cooperation to ensure smooth supply of materials between the two countries. The two diplomats once again agreed to make the Chinese president's visit to Korea happen once the Covid-19 situation stabilizes, and maintain communication between the two leaders before the visit. Yang said China values cooperation in the culture sector, such as games, films, broadcasting and music, and is working to further promote it. The years 2021 and 2022 have been designated as the years of Korea-China cultural exchanges, but China has yet to lift its ban on Korean culture. Now that Korea has discussed the official end to the Korean War with China as well as the U.S. through high-level talks, all eyes are now on what Pyongyang will say.

CHINA SUPPORTS END-OF-WAR DECLARATION

입력 2021-12-03 15:30:03 수정 2021-12-03 16:46:43 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



China says it supports the idea of putting an official end to the Korean War. Beijing also vowed to work toward mutually beneficial economic cooperation with South Korea, such as urea exports.



[Pkg]



Topping the agenda of the meeting between South Korea's national security adviser Suh Hoon and Yang Jiechi, a member of the Politburo of the Chinese Communist Party, was discussions on the official end to the Korean War. Seoul quoted the Chinese diplomat as saying that he supports the idea and that the official end to the Korean War would help promote peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula. The two sides agreed on the importance of resuming dialogue with Pyongyang and the stable management of the geopolitical situation on the peninsula. Beijing has reiterated thus far it wants to be involved in declaring the official end to the Korean War. Suh requested that China export urea and other items without disruptions. Yang pledged to work toward mutually beneficial economic cooperation to ensure smooth supply of materials between the two countries. The two diplomats once again agreed to make the Chinese president's visit to Korea happen once the Covid-19 situation stabilizes, and maintain communication between the two leaders before the visit. Yang said China values cooperation in the culture sector, such as games, films, broadcasting and music, and is working to further promote it. The years 2021 and 2022 have been designated as the years of Korea-China cultural exchanges, but China has yet to lift its ban on Korean culture. Now that Korea has discussed the official end to the Korean War with China as well as the U.S. through high-level talks, all eyes are now on what Pyongyang will say.