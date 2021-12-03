UN EXCLUDES N.KOREA FROM AID PROGRAM News Today 입력 2021.12.03 (15:30) 수정 2021.12.03 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



The UN has released a report that excludes North Korea from next year’s global humanitarian assistance plan for the second straight year. This is apparently due to the regime's border closure early last year due to the pandemic. The move made it difficult for UN workers to conduct field inspections in the North. The UN office said North Korea is facing acute food insecurity which is likely to deteriorate further by the year's end.

