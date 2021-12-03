기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

UN EXCLUDES N.KOREA FROM AID PROGRAM
입력 2021.12.03 (15:30) 수정 2021.12.03 (16:46) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

The UN has released a report that excludes North Korea from next year’s global humanitarian assistance plan for the second straight year. This is apparently due to the regime's border closure early last year due to the pandemic. The move made it difficult for UN workers to conduct field inspections in the North. The UN office said North Korea is facing acute food insecurity which is likely to deteriorate further by the year's end.
  • UN EXCLUDES N.KOREA FROM AID PROGRAM
    • 입력 2021-12-03 15:30:04
    • 수정2021-12-03 16:46:43
    News Today
[Anchor Lead]

The UN has released a report that excludes North Korea from next year’s global humanitarian assistance plan for the second straight year. This is apparently due to the regime's border closure early last year due to the pandemic. The move made it difficult for UN workers to conduct field inspections in the North. The UN office said North Korea is facing acute food insecurity which is likely to deteriorate further by the year's end.
kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
오늘의 HOT클릭!