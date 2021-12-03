LEE JAE-MYUNG’S DETAILED APOLOGY News Today 입력 2021.12.03 (15:30) 수정 2021.12.03 (16:46)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Democratic Party presidential nominee Lee Jae-myung has issued a more detailed apology for the scandal involving former Justice Minister Cho Kuk. Lee has been emphasizing his party's overhaul for days now. His apology is believed to target moderate voters. Meanwhile, Cho Dong-youn, the first to join the DP's election committee as its co-chair, has expressed her willingness to resign.



[Pkg]



DP presidential nominee Lee Jae-myung has issued a more detailed apology for the Cho Kuk scandal at a recent debate. In an apparent reference to the scandal, he said earlier, "I must cross the river of my motherland." Lee said the Cho Kuk scandal is one of the reasons the ruling party is facing public backlash and that it must implement reforms in a transparent way and take greater responsibility even for small things.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(DP Presidential Candidate) : "There is no justification for damaging people's expectations of a fair society and causing disappointment. I humbly apologize for this as much as I can."



By outlining his stance on the weak points of the incumbent administration and the ruling party, Lee apparently wants to appeal to moderate voters. He also said he won't push to introduce the public land ownership tax or adopt universal basic income unless the public wants it. Regarding accusations that he walks back on his major campaign pledges, Lee said the following.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(DP Presidential Candidate) : "I will try to persuade the public, but I will not push for it against people's will."



Cho Dong-youn, who was the first to join the DP's election committee as its co-chair, has commented on her personal issues.



[Soundbite] Cho Dong-youn(DP election committee co-chair(Dec. 2, KBS Radio)) : "I wanted to ask why I don't deserve a chance to make a new start after everything I've been through."



On Friday morning, Cho called DP chief Song Young-gil to express her will to resign. Song said he wants to meet with her during the weekend before making a decision The party members are split over whether one's personal life and public duties should be correlated. Lee Jae-myung says he will wait and see what the public says. On Friday, Lee began his three-day trip to Jeollabuk-do Province as part of his weekly grassroots bus tours to reach out to the public.

LEE JAE-MYUNG’S DETAILED APOLOGY

입력 2021-12-03 15:30:04 수정 2021-12-03 16:46:43 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Democratic Party presidential nominee Lee Jae-myung has issued a more detailed apology for the scandal involving former Justice Minister Cho Kuk. Lee has been emphasizing his party's overhaul for days now. His apology is believed to target moderate voters. Meanwhile, Cho Dong-youn, the first to join the DP's election committee as its co-chair, has expressed her willingness to resign.



[Pkg]



DP presidential nominee Lee Jae-myung has issued a more detailed apology for the Cho Kuk scandal at a recent debate. In an apparent reference to the scandal, he said earlier, "I must cross the river of my motherland." Lee said the Cho Kuk scandal is one of the reasons the ruling party is facing public backlash and that it must implement reforms in a transparent way and take greater responsibility even for small things.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(DP Presidential Candidate) : "There is no justification for damaging people's expectations of a fair society and causing disappointment. I humbly apologize for this as much as I can."



By outlining his stance on the weak points of the incumbent administration and the ruling party, Lee apparently wants to appeal to moderate voters. He also said he won't push to introduce the public land ownership tax or adopt universal basic income unless the public wants it. Regarding accusations that he walks back on his major campaign pledges, Lee said the following.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(DP Presidential Candidate) : "I will try to persuade the public, but I will not push for it against people's will."



Cho Dong-youn, who was the first to join the DP's election committee as its co-chair, has commented on her personal issues.



[Soundbite] Cho Dong-youn(DP election committee co-chair(Dec. 2, KBS Radio)) : "I wanted to ask why I don't deserve a chance to make a new start after everything I've been through."



On Friday morning, Cho called DP chief Song Young-gil to express her will to resign. Song said he wants to meet with her during the weekend before making a decision The party members are split over whether one's personal life and public duties should be correlated. Lee Jae-myung says he will wait and see what the public says. On Friday, Lee began his three-day trip to Jeollabuk-do Province as part of his weekly grassroots bus tours to reach out to the public.