YOON SEOK-YOUL: “APOLOGY TO WIN VOTES”
입력 2021.12.03 (15:30) 수정 2021.12.03 (16:46) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

The People Power Party’s presidential candidate Yoon Seok-youl has criticized his Democratic Party rival Lee Jae-myung over his apology for the scandal involving former Justice Minister Cho Kuk. In a social media post, Yoon said Lee is simply bowing his head for a brief time in order to win votes. He said all governing officials including President Moon should apologize to the public for the scandal. Yoon said Lee’s insincere apology is worse than not having issued one at all.
