PPP'S ONGOING TENSIONS News Today 입력 2021.12.03 (15:30) 수정 2021.12.03 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



The People Power Party's party leader and its presidential candidate continue to be at odds. Chief Lee Jun-seok claimed that he was excluded from the decision-making process and became the target of humiliation.



[Pkg]



People Power Party presidential candidate Yoon Seok-youl has no public appearance planned for Friday despite his hectic schedule. Yoon claims to be making political plans ahead of next week’s official launch of his election campaign committee. Part of the plans could be meeting Lee to settle their differences. On Thursday, Lee broke his silence for the first time in days, and spoke his mind while in Jeju. The main opposition party leader claimed he was excluded from briefings or discussions after Yoon was elected presidential candidate.



[Soundbite] Lee Jun-seok(People Power Party Chair) : "After the secretary general was replaced as Yoon Seok-youl wished, I remember that I was briefed just once."



He also mentioned personnel transfers of Yoon’s closest associates.



[Soundbite] Lee Jun-seok(People Power Party Chair) : "Yoon must know who accused me of trying to embezzle the publicity expenses. Such insulting remarks are worsening the situation."



But Yoon apparently chose to wait him out instead of fully explaining the situation or dissuading Lee.



[Soundbite] Yoon Seok-youl(PPP Presidential Candidate) : "He should take time to recharge and refresh. I don’t want to pressure him too much."



PPP members appear deeply concerned over the discord, but they refrain from making any public comments to avoid causing even bigger trouble. So a party elder stepped up to give cutting advice.



[Soundbite] Shin Kyung-sik(PPP Executive Advisor) : "Just as the sea embraces all rivers, Yoon should invite everyone over to his side whether he likes it or not."



Yoon reportedly expressed willingness to visit Lee in Jeju during Thursday's dinner with his former rival Hong Joon-pyo. On Friday, when reporters asked if there are plans to meet with Lee, Yoon replied there are no such plans at the moment. PPP secretary-general Kwon Seong-dong highlighted that it is inappropriate to make such a visit before narrowing their differences, prompting that the standoff between the two could continue.

