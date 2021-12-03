기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
The National Assembly has approved a record 607.7 trillion-won budget for next year, past the legal deadline by one day. The bill was passed in a 159 to 53 vote while 24 lawmakers abstained. The budget is 3.3 trillion won more than the government proposal. It includes 68 trillion won that will go towards supporting small businesses affected by pandemic restrictions. Funds for issuing local currency coupons are earmarked at 30 trillion won.
- RECORD BUDGET PASSED
입력 2021-12-03 15:30:04
수정2021-12-03 16:46:44
