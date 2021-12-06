기사 본문 영역

VACCINE PASS EXPANSION “NOT DISCRIMINATORY”
입력 2021.12.06 (15:06) 수정 2021.12.06 (16:56) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum says the expansion of the vaccine pass rule is not unfair discrimination but the necessary minimum to protect communities from Covid-19. He said people who couldn’t get vaccinated due to health reasons can use facilities by presenting a negative PCR test result or a certificate issued by public health centers showing their vaccine exemption. Kim promised to focus quarantine efforts this month on four key areas which are accelerating inoculations, responding to the omicron variant, increasing hospital beds and expanding at-home treatment.
