기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
자동재생
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum says the expansion of the vaccine pass rule is not unfair discrimination but the necessary minimum to protect communities from Covid-19. He said people who couldn’t get vaccinated due to health reasons can use facilities by presenting a negative PCR test result or a certificate issued by public health centers showing their vaccine exemption. Kim promised to focus quarantine efforts this month on four key areas which are accelerating inoculations, responding to the omicron variant, increasing hospital beds and expanding at-home treatment.
Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum says the expansion of the vaccine pass rule is not unfair discrimination but the necessary minimum to protect communities from Covid-19. He said people who couldn’t get vaccinated due to health reasons can use facilities by presenting a negative PCR test result or a certificate issued by public health centers showing their vaccine exemption. Kim promised to focus quarantine efforts this month on four key areas which are accelerating inoculations, responding to the omicron variant, increasing hospital beds and expanding at-home treatment.
- VACCINE PASS EXPANSION “NOT DISCRIMINATORY”
-
- 입력 2021-12-06 15:06:25
- 수정2021-12-06 16:56:43
[Anchor Lead]
Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum says the expansion of the vaccine pass rule is not unfair discrimination but the necessary minimum to protect communities from Covid-19. He said people who couldn’t get vaccinated due to health reasons can use facilities by presenting a negative PCR test result or a certificate issued by public health centers showing their vaccine exemption. Kim promised to focus quarantine efforts this month on four key areas which are accelerating inoculations, responding to the omicron variant, increasing hospital beds and expanding at-home treatment.
Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum says the expansion of the vaccine pass rule is not unfair discrimination but the necessary minimum to protect communities from Covid-19. He said people who couldn’t get vaccinated due to health reasons can use facilities by presenting a negative PCR test result or a certificate issued by public health centers showing their vaccine exemption. Kim promised to focus quarantine efforts this month on four key areas which are accelerating inoculations, responding to the omicron variant, increasing hospital beds and expanding at-home treatment.
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-
-
KBSKBS의 기사 모음
-