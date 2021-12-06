OMICRON CASES RISE TO 24 News Today 입력 2021.12.06 (15:06) 수정 2021.12.06 (16:56)

[Anchor Lead]



An additional 12 cases of the Omicron variant have been reported in Korea, bringing the total Omicron cases to 24. At first they were mostly linked to a church in Incheon. But suspected cases are now being reported in Seoul and other regions, meaning the new variant is spreading nationwide.



[Pkg]



A temporary testing station has been set up in this neighborhood in Incheon where many foreign expatriates reside. People wait in a long line to get tested as the Omicron variant is spreading among those who recently attended a religious service for foreigners in a nearby church. Some of the church-goers from other regions who visited this religious facility have also tested positive, raising concerns that the new variant may soon spread nationwide. A 70-something woman from Chungcheongbuk-do Province as well as one teen and three people in their 20s from Seoul got infected at the church, and are suspected to have the Omicron variant. Three of the infected who attended the church service are college students enrolled in Seoul National University, Hankuk University of Foreign Studies and Kyunghee University. They visited college libraries and auditoriums prior to testing positive for Covid-19. Two of them are still staying at home, meaning the virus could have spread across college areas in Seoul.



[Soundbite] Prof. Jung Jae-hun(Gachon University) : "Unlike the Delta variant, the new variant requires stronger isolation policies. Just by containing its spread in local communities as much as possible for a few weeks will be extremely helpful in the long term."



All 12 people infected with the Omicron variant are either asymptomatic or have mild symptoms. Experts are urging seniors to receive their third vaccine dose as the virus may cause serious complications for them.



[Soundbite] Prof. Lee Jae-gap(Hallym University(KBS Sunday Diagnosis)) : "Even though we can't do anything about the surge in cases, getting a third vaccine dose is crucial to prevent the collapse of the health care system, as the efficacy of extra shots in reducing serious cases is beyond doubt."



So far 26 cases of the Omicron variant are either confirmed or suspected in the nation, with 19 of them being unvaccinated.

