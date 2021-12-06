PROSECUTION REGIME “UNACCEPTABLE” News Today 입력 2021.12.06 (15:06) 수정 2021.12.06 (16:56)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The ruling Democratic Party's presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung held an election committee meeting with small business owners and discussed support measures. While touring Jeollabukdo Province over the weekend, he said a prosecution regime is unacceptable, targeting his rival and former prosecutor general Yoon Seok-youl.



[Pkg]



On Monday, Democratic Party Presidential hopeful Lee Jae-myung held a citizens election committee meeting with eight small biz owners.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(DP Presidential Candidate) : "Among national security, public order and livelihood concerns, the economy is a national task that can't be underscored enough."



The meeting that discussed providing support for startups as well as business losses incurred by pandemic restrictions is seen as a move to accentuate an image as a candidate focused on the economy and public livelihood. In line with Lee, the DP will convene a policy meeting and discuss bills pushed by the former governor such as on retrieving excessive gains from development projects. On Sunday, the last day of his Jeollabukdo tour, Lee visited a traditional market in Jeongeup and highlighted the importance of reviving the economy and public livelihood.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(DP Presidential Candidate) : "Do you want a president seeking revenge or reviving the economy? Who is the one to revive the economy?"



The candidate said he is focused on the future and livelihood concerns while his rival Yoon Seok-youl of the People Power Party is bent on the past and retaliation. Lee pointed out, the main opposition candidate's victory will give rise to a prosecution regime noting that Yoon and many in his campaign committee worked for the prosecution.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(DP Presidential Candidate) : "A country for, by and of the prosecution is totally unacceptable. A prosecution regime is as unacceptable as a military regime."



Regarding calls to lay judgment on the current administration through the election, Lee labeled that as retaliation. This underlined an intent to highlight his strength as a state administrator. During a YouTube discussion with younger voters in their 20s and 30s, Lee also called for partially reinstating the bar examination while maintaining the law school system.

PROSECUTION REGIME “UNACCEPTABLE”

입력 2021-12-06 15:06:26 수정 2021-12-06 16:56:43 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The ruling Democratic Party's presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung held an election committee meeting with small business owners and discussed support measures. While touring Jeollabukdo Province over the weekend, he said a prosecution regime is unacceptable, targeting his rival and former prosecutor general Yoon Seok-youl.



[Pkg]



On Monday, Democratic Party Presidential hopeful Lee Jae-myung held a citizens election committee meeting with eight small biz owners.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(DP Presidential Candidate) : "Among national security, public order and livelihood concerns, the economy is a national task that can't be underscored enough."



The meeting that discussed providing support for startups as well as business losses incurred by pandemic restrictions is seen as a move to accentuate an image as a candidate focused on the economy and public livelihood. In line with Lee, the DP will convene a policy meeting and discuss bills pushed by the former governor such as on retrieving excessive gains from development projects. On Sunday, the last day of his Jeollabukdo tour, Lee visited a traditional market in Jeongeup and highlighted the importance of reviving the economy and public livelihood.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(DP Presidential Candidate) : "Do you want a president seeking revenge or reviving the economy? Who is the one to revive the economy?"



The candidate said he is focused on the future and livelihood concerns while his rival Yoon Seok-youl of the People Power Party is bent on the past and retaliation. Lee pointed out, the main opposition candidate's victory will give rise to a prosecution regime noting that Yoon and many in his campaign committee worked for the prosecution.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(DP Presidential Candidate) : "A country for, by and of the prosecution is totally unacceptable. A prosecution regime is as unacceptable as a military regime."



Regarding calls to lay judgment on the current administration through the election, Lee labeled that as retaliation. This underlined an intent to highlight his strength as a state administrator. During a YouTube discussion with younger voters in their 20s and 30s, Lee also called for partially reinstating the bar examination while maintaining the law school system.