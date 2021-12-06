기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
The trial of four key figures implicated in the Seongnam land development scandal, including Kim Man-bae, the largest shareholder of Hwacheondaeyu, has kicked off. The other three are former Seongnam Development Corporation acting chief Yoo Dong-kyu, lawyer Nam Wook and accountant Jung Young-hak. The Seoul Central District Court held the first preparatory hearing on Monday afternoon, which the defendants do not need to attend.
- SEONGNAM SCANDAL TRIAL KICKS OFF
