PPP LAUNCHES ELECTION COMMITTEE News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The People Power Party launched its election campaign committee today. Having resolved the in-party conflict, presidential candidate Yoon Seok-youl spent yesterday getting ready for today’s event and finalizing the committee’s leadership.



[Pkg]



The People Power Party’s 2022 election campaign committee was launched today. Chief chair of the election campaign committee Kim Chong-in, who had disagreed over the committee organization, attended the ceremony together with standing chairs Kim Byong-joon and Kim Han-gil. They joined PPP presidential candidate Yoon Seok-youl to declare the party’s official transition to election mode. Yesterday, Yoon had met with Kim Chong-in who finally agreed to lead the election campaign committee. They discussed how to organize the committee and which policies to focus on.



[Soundbite] Yoon Seok-youl(PPP Presidential Candidate) : "He talked for about 30 minutes, mainly about policies."



Kim Chong-in talked about a post-pandemic Korea and stressed the importance of developing policies that can actually help ordinary Koreans. When his name was being tossed around for committee chair, Kim Chong-in had presented two key words for the campaign – the young and the vulnerable. Judging from his attention to these two groups, he is likely to set agendas to cater to the moderates. The PPP announced yesterday three more committee co-chairs but withdrew the appointment of Dr. Ham Ik-byung. The dermatologist had caused controversy in the past by saying that women should exercise only three-quarters of their rights and asking why dictatorship is wrong.

