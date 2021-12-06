YOON SEOK-YOUL TO RESUSCITATE BUSINESS News Today 입력 2021.12.06 (15:06) 수정 2021.12.06 (16:56)

[Anchor Lead]



Kim Chong-in who heads the main opposition People Power Party’s election committee said that its presidential candidate Yoon Seok-youl’s first campaign pledge is resuscitating business owners devastated by the pandemic. He said social polarization has worsened amid the outbreak and the next president is placed in a pressing situation to tackle this issue.

