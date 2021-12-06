기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
Kim Chong-in who heads the main opposition People Power Party’s election committee said that its presidential candidate Yoon Seok-youl’s first campaign pledge is resuscitating business owners devastated by the pandemic. He said social polarization has worsened amid the outbreak and the next president is placed in a pressing situation to tackle this issue.
- YOON SEOK-YOUL TO RESUSCITATE BUSINESS
