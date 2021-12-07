CRITICAL CASES HIT RECORD 774

기사 본문 영역

입력 2021.12.07 (15:45) 수정 2021.12.07 (16:46) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

The number of critical COVID-19 cases has hit a new high of 774, up by 47 from the previous day. Also 64 COVID-19 deaths were confirmed in the past 24 hours raising the total death toll to 3,957. The fatality rate stands at 0.82%. The country also reported 4,954 new infections today. Daily average infections for the past week have topped 5,000 for the very first time.
