CRITICAL CASES HIT RECORD 774 News Today 입력 2021.12.07 (15:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The number of critical COVID-19 cases has hit a new high of 774, up by 47 from the previous day. Also 64 COVID-19 deaths were confirmed in the past 24 hours raising the total death toll to 3,957. The fatality rate stands at 0.82%. The country also reported 4,954 new infections today. Daily average infections for the past week have topped 5,000 for the very first time.

CRITICAL CASES HIT RECORD 774

입력 2021-12-07 15:45:00 수정 2021-12-07 16:46:31 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The number of critical COVID-19 cases has hit a new high of 774, up by 47 from the previous day. Also 64 COVID-19 deaths were confirmed in the past 24 hours raising the total death toll to 3,957. The fatality rate stands at 0.82%. The country also reported 4,954 new infections today. Daily average infections for the past week have topped 5,000 for the very first time.



