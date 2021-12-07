ANGER OVER VACCINE PASS FOR TEENS News Today 입력 2021.12.07 (15:45) 수정 2021.12.07 (16:46)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Starting February, teens born between January 2003 and December 2009 will also be required to present vaccine passes in public spaces, which include private academies. Outraged parents say the measure is tantamount to forcing vaccinations on students. The government reassured the move is to simply protect students from the coronavirus.



[Pkg]



Authorities have postponed the vaccine pass mandate for youth to February because students are having final exams in mid-December and need three weeks to get both vaccine doses. However, the measure has triggered public outrage because students will be required to present a proof of vaccination at private academies as well. Multiple petitions have been posted on the Cheong Wa Dae website to protest the measure and stop the government from forcing students to get vaccinated.



[Soundbite] Middle school student(VOICE MODIFIED) : "I was worried about adverse effects. It's very forceful. It's sad I can't do anything without a vaccine pass anymore."



[Soundbite] Lee Yoo-won(Korea Association of Hakwon) : "It's an infringement of the basic rights and students' right to learn. It also runs counter to the principle of fairness and is unacceptable."



Experts are split on whether it's okay to push this group to get immunized.



[Soundbite] Prof. Chon Eun-mi(Ewha Womans Univ. Mokdong Hospital) : "Private academies and reading rooms are part of students' right to learn. As long as they are disinfected properly, they don't pose much risk. I think this measure needs to be reconsidered."



[Soundbite] Prof. Lee Jae-gap(Kangnam Sacred Heart Hospital) : "To overcome this situation and make it possible for students to receive in-person classes at school, introducing vaccine passes and other measures is essential to encourage more students to get jabbed."



Most of the underaged Covid-19 patients in the past two weeks were unvaccinated, and less than 15 percent of those aged 12-15 are fully inoculated. The government stresses that protecting students from infections is more important than the right to learn.



[Soundbite] Yoo Eun-hye(Minister of Education) : "We urge children and teens to get vaccinated to minimize the high risk of infections and ensure school safety."



The Ministry of Education is surveying how many students want to get immunized in their schools ahead of a two-week vaccination support period that starts next week.

ANGER OVER VACCINE PASS FOR TEENS

입력 2021-12-07 15:45:00 수정 2021-12-07 16:46:31 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Starting February, teens born between January 2003 and December 2009 will also be required to present vaccine passes in public spaces, which include private academies. Outraged parents say the measure is tantamount to forcing vaccinations on students. The government reassured the move is to simply protect students from the coronavirus.



[Pkg]



Authorities have postponed the vaccine pass mandate for youth to February because students are having final exams in mid-December and need three weeks to get both vaccine doses. However, the measure has triggered public outrage because students will be required to present a proof of vaccination at private academies as well. Multiple petitions have been posted on the Cheong Wa Dae website to protest the measure and stop the government from forcing students to get vaccinated.



[Soundbite] Middle school student(VOICE MODIFIED) : "I was worried about adverse effects. It's very forceful. It's sad I can't do anything without a vaccine pass anymore."



[Soundbite] Lee Yoo-won(Korea Association of Hakwon) : "It's an infringement of the basic rights and students' right to learn. It also runs counter to the principle of fairness and is unacceptable."



Experts are split on whether it's okay to push this group to get immunized.



[Soundbite] Prof. Chon Eun-mi(Ewha Womans Univ. Mokdong Hospital) : "Private academies and reading rooms are part of students' right to learn. As long as they are disinfected properly, they don't pose much risk. I think this measure needs to be reconsidered."



[Soundbite] Prof. Lee Jae-gap(Kangnam Sacred Heart Hospital) : "To overcome this situation and make it possible for students to receive in-person classes at school, introducing vaccine passes and other measures is essential to encourage more students to get jabbed."



Most of the underaged Covid-19 patients in the past two weeks were unvaccinated, and less than 15 percent of those aged 12-15 are fully inoculated. The government stresses that protecting students from infections is more important than the right to learn.



[Soundbite] Yoo Eun-hye(Minister of Education) : "We urge children and teens to get vaccinated to minimize the high risk of infections and ensure school safety."



The Ministry of Education is surveying how many students want to get immunized in their schools ahead of a two-week vaccination support period that starts next week.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 뉴스홈페이지 : https://goo.gl/4bWbkG

