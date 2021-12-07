YOON BLASTS ‘HYPOCRITICAL’ GOV’T News Today 입력 2021.12.07 (15:45) 수정 2021.12.07 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



The election campaign committee of the People Power Party was launched after their internal strife was concluded last weekend. PPP presidential candidate Yoon Seok-youl denounced the current Democratic Party government and vowed to bring down what he called the hypocritical administration. He visited a crime victim support center today as his first official appearance since the committee's launch.



[Pkg]



Yoon Seok-youl has finally begun his presidential campaign in earnest after wrapping up in-party dissension. He brought everyone on board, including Kim Chong-in and Kim Byong-joon, who had fought over the chief chairmanship position, and Lee Jun-seok, the young party leader regarded as being neglected. While launching the committee, Yoon said that despite their differences on most issues, they should unite under the agreement that they wish to remove the current administration. He said he was determined to be the center of an anti-Moon Jae-in force.



[Soundbite] Yoon Seok-youl(PPP Presidential Candidate) : "We become stronger when people with different thoughts come together. Only then can we win."



He repeatedly emphasized a new government. Describing the Democratic Party administration as corrupt and incompetent, Yoon said that it is his mission to bring in a new government and the opportunity is finally here.



[Soundbite] Yoon Seok-youl(PPP Presidential Candidate) : "The current administration must be judged. We must remove this disgustingly hypocritical administration."



Kim Chong-in, who joined Yoon's election campaign committee as chief chair after much wrangling, now shifted his attack on the current government.



[Soundbite] Kim Chong-in(Chief Chair, PPP Election Committee) : "The Moon Jae-in government only thinks of the nation as a lab that actualizes their lame experiments."



The opposition party continued to criticize Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung.



[Soundbite] Lee Jun-seok(PPP Chair) : "Lee Jae-myung is a weak candidate who doesn't even have the courage to criticize the Moon administration's misgovernance head on."



The PPP selected "fair economy and safe society" as its election campaign slogan. As his first appointment since the committee's launch, Yoon visited a crime victim support center together with other PPP lawmakers.

