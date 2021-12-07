ARREST WARRANT REVIEW

기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
The Seoul Central District Court has reviewed an arrest warrant request for former head of the Yongsan district tax office Yoon Wu-jin who is accused of taking bribes from a businessperson. Upon entering the court, Yoon did not respond to reporters' questions on whether he admitted to the allegations. The court will decide on whether to issue a warrant as early as tonight.
- 입력 2021-12-07 15:45:02
- 수정2021-12-07 16:46:32
