MOST COVID-19 RELIEF FUNDS SPENT
입력 2021.12.07 (15:45) 수정 2021.12.07 (16:46) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

Over half of COVID-19 relief payouts provided in September are found to have been used at supermarkets and restaurants. Government data shows that in the first two months since the payout, 90.7% of the 9.2 trillion won fund had been spent. 29% were used at supermarkets and grocery stores and 22% at restaurants. Recipients have until December 31 to spend the money after which any remaining funds will be retrieved by the state and local governments.
