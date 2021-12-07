MOST COVID-19 RELIEF FUNDS SPENT News Today 입력 2021.12.07 (15:45) 수정 2021.12.07 (16:46)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Over half of COVID-19 relief payouts provided in September are found to have been used at supermarkets and restaurants. Government data shows that in the first two months since the payout, 90.7% of the 9.2 trillion won fund had been spent. 29% were used at supermarkets and grocery stores and 22% at restaurants. Recipients have until December 31 to spend the money after which any remaining funds will be retrieved by the state and local governments.

MOST COVID-19 RELIEF FUNDS SPENT

입력 2021-12-07 15:45:02 수정 2021-12-07 16:46:32 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Over half of COVID-19 relief payouts provided in September are found to have been used at supermarkets and restaurants. Government data shows that in the first two months since the payout, 90.7% of the 9.2 trillion won fund had been spent. 29% were used at supermarkets and grocery stores and 22% at restaurants. Recipients have until December 31 to spend the money after which any remaining funds will be retrieved by the state and local governments.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 뉴스홈페이지 : https://goo.gl/4bWbkG

