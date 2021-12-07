MOST COVID-19 RELIEF FUNDS SPENT

기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
Over half of COVID-19 relief payouts provided in September are found to have been used at supermarkets and restaurants. Government data shows that in the first two months since the payout, 90.7% of the 9.2 trillion won fund had been spent. 29% were used at supermarkets and grocery stores and 22% at restaurants. Recipients have until December 31 to spend the money after which any remaining funds will be retrieved by the state and local governments.
