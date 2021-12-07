WORLD RECORD BLOOD DONOR News Today 입력 2021.12.07 (15:45) 수정 2021.12.07 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



Hospitals are running short on blood as fewer people donate blood during the pandemic. But here is a man in his 70s who has donated blood for nearly 50 years. He has even set a world record for most number of blood donations -- more than 400 in his case.



[Pkg]



In 1971, this man, just 21 years old at the time, first saw a blood donation advertisement on the street. He was moved by one sentence – blood donation can save lives.



[Soundbite] Kim Byeong-gu(71 yrs old, Blood Donation Record Holder) : "I thought giving my blood to others was a noble act."



So, he started donating blood, which continued for nearly 50 years until he turned 69, the maximum age allowed for blood donation. At an average of eight times a year, he gave blood a total of 401 times for people that were unknown to him.



[Soundbite] Kim Byeong-gu(71 yrs old, Blood Donation Record Holder) : "Endorphin is produced when I donate blood. I become healthy, which in turn makes me donate blood again. Blood donation has become my life."



There was a time when he underwent apheresis once every two weeks. Unlike whole blood donation, apheresis donation takes only certain substances from the blood.



[Soundbite] Kim Jin-hee(Gwangju Jeonnam Blood Center) : "He always came every 2 weeks, rain or snow."



Mr. Kim Byeong-gu's blood donations were recognized by the World Record Committee this year for regularly donating blood for the longest duration, following the honor bestowed on him last year in Korea. Not only did he give blood, but he also volunteered by taking photographs of his elderly neighbors. His future plan includes continuing with his volunteer work at a hospice ward.



[Soundbite] Kim Byeong-gu(71 yrs old, Blood Donation Record Holder) : "It feels nice to share life even in this small way. I hope all of you donate blood regularly to keep yourselves healthy. I hope you break my record."

