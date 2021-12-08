LEE VOWS REAL ESTATE REFORM News Today 입력 2021.12.08 (15:19) 수정 2021.12.08 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



Democratic Party presidential nominee Lee Jae-myung has been trying to distance himself from the current administration's policies. This time he is taking aim at its real estate policies. He has vowed to expand housing supply instead of discouraging people from buying homes. The ruling party is also discussing ways to lower safety criteria for rebuilding aged apartments.



[Pkg]



Lee Jae-myung met with young Seoul residents who don't own homes yet. This group is particularly sensitive to the issue of soaring housing prices.



[Soundbite] Lee Jung-min(Non-homeowner) : "In addition to paying off the housing mortgage and interest, we must also pay a monthly rent, utilities and deposit money in the housing subscription saving account."



Hearing their harsh criticism of the current situation in the housing market, Lee blasted the incumbent administration's real estate policies. He said the progressive administration's policies to suppress the housing demand only produced a balloon effect. He also highlighted it's a crime for the government to have a poor grasp of the reality, in which the housing lease protection law and housing mortgage restrictions only caused aversion in young people.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(DP Presidential Candidate) : "They should have received feedback on whether the policies have been executed properly. They just enacted them, and that's it. Not knowing the reality is not a mistake, it's a crime."



The ruling party presidential nominee vowed to supply diverse forms of housing, such as single-household and shared housing, and expand supply in the private sector.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(DP Presidential Candidate) : "We could ease some of the criteria regarding floors and floor area ratio to build more private-sector apartments, or boldly expand the supply of public land."



Meanwhile, the DP has begun discussions of changing safety criteria for rebuilding aged apartments. The matter has been considered unacceptable by the incumbent administration thus far. Lee's real estate policies are believed to represent his attempt to distance himself from the current administration. This includes his earlier apology for the scandal involving former Justice Minister Cho Kuk and criticism of the government's subsidies for small businesses. On Wednesday, Lee announced his policies for nurturing SMEs and venture firms and met with their representatives. Later in the afternoon he is scheduled to attend an exhibition marking the third anniversary of the late Kim Yong-kyun's passing, where he will announce his stance on ways to improve labor conditions.

