YOON'S ELECTION COMM. "SAVES COUNTRY" News Today 입력 2021.12.08 (15:19) 수정 2021.12.08 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



The People Power Party’s presidential candidate Yoon Seok-youl has described his election campaign committee as one that "saves the country.” In his first schedule after launching the committee, Yoon visited a support center for victims of crimes and stressed the state's role in ensuring public safety.



[Pkg]



In his first activity following the election committee launch, Yoon visited a state institution that provides psychological treatment to victims who suffered violent crimes. He said the most important duty of the state is defending public safety.



[Soundbite] Yoon Seok-youl(PPP Presidential Candidate) : "I vow support and investment for crime prevention and recovery of victims, which is a fundamental state responsibility."



His visits to a 112 hotline situation room and a police station conducting nighttime patrols are all viewed as conveying a message of standing with the socially vulnerable and protecting the public. The move also targets rival Lee Jae-myung who had served as defense lawyer for his nephew in a murder case. Yoon’s election management committee is named as a “committee that saves.” He said he seeks to “save” the values of hope and justice as well as the people and the country through a transition of power.



[Soundbite] Yoon Seok-youl(PPP Presidential Candidate) : "I hope you have a strong desire for a power transfer."



[Soundbite] Kim Chong-in(Chair of PPP Election Committee) : "Barring any major gaffes, I am confident a power transfer can be achieved."



Committee chair Kim Chong-in said the campaign organization must operate without any glitches. Dermatologist Ham Ik-byeong whose appointment as committee co-chair was later withdrawn is confirmed to have been Kim’s recommendation. Asked about the war of nerves between him and committee co-standing chair Kim Byong-joon, Kim said he doesn’t mind talking about him. Former ruling party lawmaker Keum Tae-Sup has also joined the PPP’s election committee while independent lawmaker Lee Yong-ho whose constituency is Jeollabukdo Province has also entered the main opposition party. On Wednesday morning, Yoon met with figures hailing from Chungcheong and Jeolla provinces and discussed balanced national development. In the late afternoon, he will meet with young artists hard hit by the pandemic.

입력 2021-12-08 15:19:15 수정 2021-12-08 16:46:06 News Today

