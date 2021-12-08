STUDENT MARKET HELPS NEIGHBORS News Today 입력 2021.12.08 (15:19) 수정 2021.12.08 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



Students at a tiny elementary school in Jeollabukdo Province have opened an online market to help neighbors in need. The goods they made, such as mufflers and jams, have completely sold out. They manged to raise 800-thousand won.



[Pkg]



Students sporting colorful mufflers turn the school hallway into a catwalk. They pose as runway models. These mufflers were handmade by students of an elementary school in Gimje which has just ten students in total. They were sold for 5,000 won a piece in an online market last month and were quickly sold out.



[Soundbite] Choi Jin-sol(Teacher) : "It went viral. We planned a 5-day market but the mufflers sold out in 3 days."



The students also made jams and smartphone grips with the help of teachers and parents. Some 100 items of six different products all sold out, raising 800-thousand won in five days. The students donated the entire proceeds to be used for those in need.



[Soundbite] Park Seong-won(Hwayul Elementary School, Gimje) : "I was proud and happy to sell products and help other children in need."



It was the first time the students held an online charity marketplace. They also created promotional videos to advertise the event and sell their goods.



[Soundbite] Yoon Si-hyeon(Hwayul Elementary School, Gimje) : "(Why did you make the video?) To advertise our sale. I was a bit nervous thinking that people would be watching it."



A small but heartwarming event at a tiny rural school. The children are spreading warmth this winter with their kind gestures to help those in need.

STUDENT MARKET HELPS NEIGHBORS

입력 2021-12-08 15:19:15 수정 2021-12-08 16:46:06 News Today

