SUPPORT FOR AT-HOME TREATMENT News Today 입력 2021.12.09 (15:30) 수정 2021.12.09 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



South Korea reported 7,102 new Covid-19 cases today, again surpassing the 7,000 mark. If the outbreak is not contained, the only alternative is at-home treatment. The government has vowed to provide financial support to fully vaccinated people receiving at-home treatment and cut the quarantine period for their family members.



[Pkg]



Medical workers donning hazmat suits transport a patient. It's a drill held ahead of opening an ER for Covid-19 patients receiving at-home treatment.



[Soundbite] Park Hyun-kyung(Seoul Medical Center) : "Patients whose underlying conditions deteriorate cannot receive proper treatment remotely. We are preparing to provide help to them."



The government vowed to bolster an emergency response system through swift hospitalizations and securing more hospital beds to expand at-home treatment. To monitor patients efficiently, the health check period for those receiving at-home treatment will be reduced. Family members will be permitted to quarantine for one week instead of ten days. Those who are not fully vaccinated will be required to quarantine for ten more days from the eighth day of at-home treatment.



[Soundbite] Choi Jong-kyun(Central Disasters Management HQs) : "Many experts agree that after about one week of quarantine, the virus becomes much less contagious and almost disappears."



Patients receiving at-home treatment will also receive extra financial help, but this applies only to the fully vaccinated. As with vaccine passes, exceptions apply to unvaccinated people who have recovered from Covid-19 and those younger than 18. The goal is to increase support for the fully vaccinated. More medical institutions will be involved to prepare for emergencies. Community clinics will also provide at-home treatment. However, some expressed concerns over the lack of preparation for treating high-risk patients such as the elderly.



[Soundbite] Sohn Young-rae(Central Disasters Management HQs) : "Patients with health issues are sent to quarantine centers or hospitalized. We believe that hospitalizing patients based solely on age is too excessive."



From January, oral pills for treating Covid-19 will be provided to seniors older than 60 who receive treatment from home.

입력 2021-12-09 15:30:45 수정 2021-12-09 16:46:27 News Today

