CRITICAL PATIENTS HIT RECORD 857 News Today 입력 2021.12.09 (15:30) 수정 2021.12.09 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



The number of critical COVID-19 cases has reached a fresh high of 857, up 17 from the previous day. ICU bed capacity nationwide stands at 79 percent and 88% for the greater Seoul area. Also, well over 18-thousand patients are being treated at home, while over a thousand people had to wait for hospital beds in the capital area for more than a day. The country also confirmed 57 more deaths, bringing the total death toll to 4,077.

입력 2021-12-09 15:30:45 수정 2021-12-09 16:46:27 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



[Anchor Lead]

The number of critical COVID-19 cases has reached a fresh high of 857, up 17 from the previous day. ICU bed capacity nationwide stands at 79 percent and 88% for the greater Seoul area. Also, well over 18-thousand patients are being treated at home, while over a thousand people had to wait for hospital beds in the capital area for more than a day. The country also confirmed 57 more deaths, bringing the total death toll to 4,077.



