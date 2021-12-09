기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
The number of critical COVID-19 cases has reached a fresh high of 857, up 17 from the previous day. ICU bed capacity nationwide stands at 79 percent and 88% for the greater Seoul area. Also, well over 18-thousand patients are being treated at home, while over a thousand people had to wait for hospital beds in the capital area for more than a day. The country also confirmed 57 more deaths, bringing the total death toll to 4,077.
- CRITICAL PATIENTS HIT RECORD 857
[Anchor Lead]
