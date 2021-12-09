YOON’S CAMPAIGN UNDER THREAT News Today 입력 2021.12.09 (15:30) 수정 2021.12.09 (16:46)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The People Power Party's presidential candidate Yoon Seok-youl spent all of yesterday wooing young voters and residents of Chungcheongdo and Jeollado Provinces. But the election committee’s co-chair Roh Jae-seung’s controversial past remarks regarding the 1980 Gwangju uprising is threatening Yoon's efforts.



[Pkg]



Meeting with residents in Chungcheongdo province Yoon said he has hometown roots in Chungcheong and appealed to the local sentiment. Meanwhile meeting with a Gwangju and Jeonnam alumni association, he said the country’s advancement in democracy owed a great deal to the Jeolla provinces.



[Soundbite] Yoon Seok-youl(PPP Presidential Candidate) : "The Gwangju uprising was a resistance movement that defended the democratic and constitutional spirit with blood. If I become president, the Jeolla region won’t ever be treated poorly."



Yoon previously made disputed remarks that appeared to defend former president Chun Doo-hwan. Following that controversy, he seems to be clarifying his stance on historical issues and familiarizing himself with the Jeolla region. In northern Seoul, the PPP candidate also met with young voters. It’s quite a stride for a one-day schedule, but his camp faces a new concern. Past remarks made by election committee co-chair Roh Jae-seung are brewing controversy. He was named to join the camp to represent the younger generation thanks to a speech he made in support of the party during the April by-elections. However some of his past words and deeds have been brought to light. He once shared a video on social media that argues the Gwangju uprising can also be viewed as a riot. He had also made fun of the government’s COVID-19 relief payout which drew criticism. Doctor Ham Ik-byeong was also appointed to Yoon’s election committee but that was withdrawn just hours later due to his past remarks. Some say the same standard should be applied to Roh. Yoon hasn’t given a response right away.



[Soundbite] Yoon Seok-youl(PPP Presidential Candidate) : "Some comments Roh made as a civilian in the past appear to be under scrutiny."



Meanwhile, Roh himself made it clear he doesn’t intend to step down, saying he can offer an explanation. Within the PPP, opinions are split. Some are in support saying young people shouldn’t be deprived of opportunities just because of some remarks they made. Others are more concerned of the backlash. On Thursday morning, Yoon met with former US ambassador to Seoul Kathleen Stephens. In the afternoon, he attends a meeting of the Korea Enterprises Federation and listens to grievances voiced by businesspeople.

YOON’S CAMPAIGN UNDER THREAT

입력 2021-12-09 15:30:45 수정 2021-12-09 16:46:27 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The People Power Party's presidential candidate Yoon Seok-youl spent all of yesterday wooing young voters and residents of Chungcheongdo and Jeollado Provinces. But the election committee’s co-chair Roh Jae-seung’s controversial past remarks regarding the 1980 Gwangju uprising is threatening Yoon's efforts.



[Pkg]



Meeting with residents in Chungcheongdo province Yoon said he has hometown roots in Chungcheong and appealed to the local sentiment. Meanwhile meeting with a Gwangju and Jeonnam alumni association, he said the country’s advancement in democracy owed a great deal to the Jeolla provinces.



[Soundbite] Yoon Seok-youl(PPP Presidential Candidate) : "The Gwangju uprising was a resistance movement that defended the democratic and constitutional spirit with blood. If I become president, the Jeolla region won’t ever be treated poorly."



Yoon previously made disputed remarks that appeared to defend former president Chun Doo-hwan. Following that controversy, he seems to be clarifying his stance on historical issues and familiarizing himself with the Jeolla region. In northern Seoul, the PPP candidate also met with young voters. It’s quite a stride for a one-day schedule, but his camp faces a new concern. Past remarks made by election committee co-chair Roh Jae-seung are brewing controversy. He was named to join the camp to represent the younger generation thanks to a speech he made in support of the party during the April by-elections. However some of his past words and deeds have been brought to light. He once shared a video on social media that argues the Gwangju uprising can also be viewed as a riot. He had also made fun of the government’s COVID-19 relief payout which drew criticism. Doctor Ham Ik-byeong was also appointed to Yoon’s election committee but that was withdrawn just hours later due to his past remarks. Some say the same standard should be applied to Roh. Yoon hasn’t given a response right away.



[Soundbite] Yoon Seok-youl(PPP Presidential Candidate) : "Some comments Roh made as a civilian in the past appear to be under scrutiny."



Meanwhile, Roh himself made it clear he doesn’t intend to step down, saying he can offer an explanation. Within the PPP, opinions are split. Some are in support saying young people shouldn’t be deprived of opportunities just because of some remarks they made. Others are more concerned of the backlash. On Thursday morning, Yoon met with former US ambassador to Seoul Kathleen Stephens. In the afternoon, he attends a meeting of the Korea Enterprises Federation and listens to grievances voiced by businesspeople.