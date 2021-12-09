NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2021.12.09 (15:30) 수정 2021.12.09 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



Book publication events and parliamentary activity reports related to presidential candidates will now be restricted. Media appearances of candidates will also be limited to debates and news reporting conforming to election law. Candidates holding public positions must also step down from their posts by no later than today.

Following Washington’s diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics, Seoul's Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun said South Korea plans to play the role of the event's previous host. He noted the significance of recent Games being held in Northeast Asian cities, including Pyeongchang. He said a decision on whether to send a government delegation to the Beijing Olympics hasn't been made yet. A senior presidential official also said Seoul is not reviewing a diplomatic boycott.

