3-MONTH BOOSTER INTERVAL

[Anchor Lead]



Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum says the government has decided to shorten the interval between primary vaccination and boosters for COVID-19 to three months for all adults. Until now, the interval was 5 months for those aged 18 to 59, 4 months for seniors 60 and above and one month for those getting same-day leftover vaccines.

입력 2021-12-10 15:41:18 수정 2021-12-10 16:53:13 News Today

