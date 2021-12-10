기사 본문 영역

3-MONTH BOOSTER INTERVAL
입력 2021.12.10 (15:41) 수정 2021.12.10 (16:53) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum says the government has decided to shorten the interval between primary vaccination and boosters for COVID-19 to three months for all adults. Until now, the interval was 5 months for those aged 18 to 59, 4 months for seniors 60 and above and one month for those getting same-day leftover vaccines.
[Anchor Lead]

Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum says the government has decided to shorten the interval between primary vaccination and boosters for COVID-19 to three months for all adults. Until now, the interval was 5 months for those aged 18 to 59, 4 months for seniors 60 and above and one month for those getting same-day leftover vaccines.

