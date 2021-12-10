기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum says the government has decided to shorten the interval between primary vaccination and boosters for COVID-19 to three months for all adults. Until now, the interval was 5 months for those aged 18 to 59, 4 months for seniors 60 and above and one month for those getting same-day leftover vaccines.
- 3-MONTH BOOSTER INTERVAL
[Anchor Lead]
