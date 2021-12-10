TENSIONS OVER VACCINE PASS News Today 입력 2021.12.10 (15:41) 수정 2021.12.10 (16:53)

[Anchor Lead]



Parents are protesting the government's plan to mandate the vaccine pass system for adolescents. Authorities stress that vaccines are 100% effective against severe illness even for children and teenagers. They add that reports of abnormal reactions become fewer as recipients grow younger.



[Pkg]



Parents against the COVID-19 vaccination of children and adolescents are gathered in front of the government complex building. They denounced the government for forcing teenagers to get vaccine shots by implementing the vaccine pass system even though vaccine trials for young people were too short and adolescents are less likely to die or become seriously ill even when they get infected.



[Soundbite] Tak Eun-gyeong(Head of Songdo Parents Group) : "The government, KDCA, and the Education Ministry all say that students must be vaccinated for the common good, but no one is taking responsibility."



The government held a briefing to convince the parents. Public health authority said now the government can confidently recommend vaccination since it became clear from adolescent vaccination data that benefits of vaccination far outweigh damage. More than 50% of those between the ages of 12 and 17 have received first doses and 34% have been vaccinated with second doses. According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency, a study of vaccine efficacy in this age group showed a 96% infection prevention rate and 100% prevention of critical symptoms and death. Reports of abnormal reactions decreased as vaccine recipients grew younger. Also, five cases of myocarditis or pericarditis, one of the more serious adverse reactions, were recognized among the 12-to-17 age group, but they all recovered. Addressing the concern that the vaccine pass system on adolescents is excessively restrictive, however, the KDCA commissioner said the opinions of parents, students and education groups will be heard to improve this vaccine-related measure.

